Emergency services flood The Wrekin to rescue woman missing for hours

The middle-aged woman fell while walking up the hill in Telford and was found with injuries at about 10pm.

West Mercia Search & Rescue were joined by West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service to locate the woman and treat her injuries.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue confirmed it took part in the mission and that fire crews were sent from Wellington and Tweedale at about 7.20pm to help look for the woman.

West Mercia Search & Rescue posted on social media they had been called to locate a high-risk missing person just after 8pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the location by the police at about 9.40pm and sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer.

The woman was able to move towards the ambulance before being assessed at the scene and discharged without hospital treatment.

West Mercia Search & Rescue, the voluntary search and rescue service covering Shropshire later posted the mission, writing: "Some great inter-agency working tonight.

"We were tasked by West Mercia Police to search for a missing person on The Wrekin.

"Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also turned out to flood the hill with personnel.

"We found the person alive and well, were able to medically assess and help them off the hill, and hand over to official WMAS paramedics.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out in horrible weather, and to everyone who supported this callout. A great result."

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner shared the post on social media, adding: "West Mercia Search & Rescue do an amazing job for our communities across West Mercia.

"They are a volunteer organisation providing high skilled and dedicated volunteers to assists in often challenging situations.

"Early on in my Commissionership I visited WMSAR, having heard about their role supporting West Mercia Police and I was exceptionally impressed."