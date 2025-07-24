Fire authority staff urged to avoid using Whatsapp in wake of sexist messaging scandal

Shropshire’s Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman and Assistant Chief Fire Officer Adam Matthews were put through an independent investigation in 2024 following claims that they sent sexist messages on WhatsApp.

Mr Matthews resigned, and Mr Hardiman returned to his post in September last year with a written warning and a mandatory training requirement following that investigation.

Simon Hardiman, Chief fire officer Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service. Picture: SFRS

Mr Hardiman said at the time: “Whilst I am confident that what has been reported publicly doesn’t represent me as an individual or the service I am so proud to lead, I do of course recognise there are lessons to be learned.”

At a meeting in Telford on Wednesday, the Shropshire & Wrekin Fire Authority discussed a draft social media protocol that is set to be incorporated in the SFRS rule book.

Last year auditors had told the fire authority that they had ‘been unable to find a social media policy’ and if there was one “there is scope for it to be provided so that it is adhered to.”

Telford Central Fire Station. Picture: LDRS

Elected members of the authority had asked to be included in a new protocol. The policy refers to social media and social networking sites, including WhatsApp.

The policy reads: “It should be remembered that the use of WhatsApp by members of staff should be in line with the service’s core values and workplace charter.

“Even on a personal device/account, may become disclosable evidence in legal hearings or public inquests.”

It adds that “WhatsApp is currently not a corporate tool and should not be used as a formal method of communication due to issues such as security, GDPR and FOI requests. We would encourage staff to use Teams to communicate with their colleagues.”

The new protocol applies to the use of social media for both business and personal purposes, whether during work hours or otherwise.

The draft protocol adds that “all employees are responsible for their own actions in the use of social media, ensuring that they read this policy and understand the content, and for seeking guidance if uncertain about how the policy impacts on both business and personal use.”

Two observers from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services were observing the meeting following hard hitting report at the end of 2024.