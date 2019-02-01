Shropshire recycling firm in 10-year site bid

Veolia Environmental Services UK Ltd was originally given the green light to run its waste service centre at Little Wenlock for five years.

That period is due to expire soon, so the company – which will start collecting a wider range of refuse from homes in Telford & Wrekin soon – has applied for permission to continue work there until 2029.

The plans are under consultation, and members of the public have until February 27 to register comment their support or opposition. In December 2013, Veolia was granted time-limited permission to build “a bulking facility for the storage of recyclable materials and use of a section of haul road, weighbridge, administration cabin and vehicle towing area” at the 2,500-square-metre Dog In The Lane site.

In a statement to the Telford & Wrekin Council planning department supporting their bid to extend, Veolia said it originally only needed temporary permission because it was waiting for a larger facility, at Hortonwood, to be completed.

“Activities have now transferred to Hortonwood,” the statement reads. However, the applicant will shortly be taking on additional services as part of the council contract and, as a result, the recyclable materials building at Dog In The Lane is now considered to be a useful backup facility in periods of high demand.

“Retention of the building will allow the applicant to provide a more robust service to the residents of Telford & Wrekin.”

Veolia signed a 24-year two-phase deal with Telford & Wrekin Council in 2014. Under the first phase, which started that April, the company took over kerbside collection of recyclable waste.

In April 2019, Veolia will also take over collection of green and non-recyclable waste.

The public can view the plans via by using the planning portal at telford.gov.uk or visiting the Business and Planning First Point at Wellington Civic Offices.

By Alex Moore, Local Democracy Reporter