'I fear another canal disaster' - Daughter of elderly Staffordshire couple issues renewed appeal after Shropshire canal incident

Lynne Jefferson has been watching events unfold on the Llangollen canal at Whitchurch where emergency services dealt with a hole appearing along the waterway, causing large volumes of water to escape onto land and leaving boats grounded.

Further investigation found it was embankment failure caused by erosion of the 200-year-old pathway not built to withstand large volumes of water, and Lynne she fears her parents' house, in Rugeley next to the Trent and Mersey Canal, as well as others are at risk.

The collapsed section of the Llangollen Canal in Whitchurch pictured on Monday (December 29), a week after the incident. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The Express & Star reported a month before the incident in Whitchurch how Eileen and Cyril Clew's property in Lockside View suffers from constant flooding from boats using the turning point and churning up water to the point where fencing and wooden shuttering is being "washed away".