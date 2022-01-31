Notification Settings

Police in Tenbury Wells move into town's fire service building

By David TooleyTenbury WellsPublished:

Police officers in Tenbury Wells hope to get on like a house on fire with the fellow emergency service occupants after they moved into the town's fire station.

Following an ongoing review of all police buildings, and by working with partners as part of the One Public Estate Programme (OPE), West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has been able to identify where savings can be made by co-locating buildings.

The PCC is responsible for all West Mercia police buildings, and ensuring they are effective and efficient whilst delivering value for money on behalf of local communities.

The local policing team in Tenbury Wells have now moved from Berrington Road to the Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) station. This will allow members of the public to still access their local policing team, and maintain the presence within the town.

PCC Campion said: “I have heard loud and clear from communities that they want their police force to be visible and accessible, which is why I felt it was important to maintain the presence within Tenbury Wells."

