The two-car collision happened on the A4361 at Overton shortly before 9am on Monday (February 2).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 8.54am on Monday, February 2, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision (RTC) had taken place in Ludlow.

“Low speed RTC involving two cars. No persons trapped. The crew have made one hybrid vehicle electrically safe.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Ludlow.