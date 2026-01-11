Grade II-listed Ludlow town centre building to undergo ‘emergency structural works’ and refurbishment to prepare for new tenants

The Grade II-listed 16 High Street in Ludlow has been occupied by McCartneys and sits within the town’s conservation area opposite the Buttercross.

The building has started to deteriorate and the estate agent applied last year for permission to repair the structure and give it a refurbishment ahead of leasing the property out to new tenants.

The building in Ludlow

In a statement to council planners, The Architecture Studio, acting on behalf of McCartneys, said: “The applicants are seeking approval for proposed refurbishment works to the building and listed building consent including some significant structural repairs.