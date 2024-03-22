Tiny village defends its 'independence' against bigger town's boundary change bid

Councillors in Ludlow have long been asking for the so-called Ludford Question to be resolved by redrawing parish boundaries to reflect new housing developments.

This says that because of development effectively in the town but over a parish line an expanding population only pays 10 per cent of the council tax and nothing towards town council funded services.

Now Councillor Imogen Liddle, who chairs Ludford Parish Council has spoken out, issuing a hard hitting statement which rejects the so-called Ludford Question as "irrelevant and has no foundation".

"The Parish Council do not support an alteration to the boundary," said Councillor Liddle in a statement posted online earlier this week.

The leader says Ludford Parish Council "holds a unique place in local history as it is a Domesday Parish.

"It also protects and represents the rural area that surrounds Ludlow.

"LPC have been consistent in all submissions for Local Draft Plans, submissions to Shropshire Council and any associated documents that its position and independence are vital for the recognition of the important role that it has within South Shropshire."