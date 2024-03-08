Ludlow man's sight saved after keen-eyed optician spotted common warning sign

David Blake, 63 and from Bucknell, visited his local branch of Specsavers in November 2023 after he noticed 'floaters' appearing in his vision.

Floaters are small dark shapes that float across people's vision and are common in most people's sight, especially as people age.

But optometrist Sophie Wragg at the Bull Ring branch of Specsavers carried out the eye test on Mr Blake and diagnosed a retinal detachment, a condition which if left untreated could have resulted in complete loss of vision.

With the help of an optical coherence tomography (OCT) scan, Sophie saw pigmented cells known as ‘tobacco dust’ and a small haemorrhage within the vitreous in Mr Blake's eye.

These signs suggested he had suffered a retinal detachment. Knowing that this needed immediate further investigation, she referred him to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A retinal detachment diagnosis was confirmed, and he received laser treatment to save the sight in his eye.

"The floaters, lots of black shapes and dots appeared pretty suddenly," said Mr Blake. "I hadn’t been to Specsavers Ludlow before, but when the floaters didn’t disappear after a couple of days, I decided to make an appointment. After explaining the problem, I was seen virtually straight away.

"Sophie and another colleague examined my eyes and told me that we needed to do something quickly. Sophie booked the next appointment she could for me at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, where it was confirmed, I had a retinal detachment, and I was given laser treatment. This has repaired the tear and I’m going for a follow-up appointment soon.

"The care and service I was offered was fantastic. I was not a customer before and really had visited more in hope than expectation. Everyone was very patient and helpful, and I genuinely felt very cared for. I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to sort this out without the prompt and excellent service I received at Specsavers Ludlow."

Sophie added: "Mr Blake had driven to the appointment which meant I couldn’t dilate his pupil, which is what I would usually do based on the symptoms he was experiencing.

"However, I was fortunate enough to see the retinal tear through his undilated pupil. The images from the OCT then confirmed my suspicions and I knew he needed to be seen at hospital. Luckily, I was able to arrange an appointment quickly and would like to thank the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for their swift action.

"I’m delighted to hear that Mr Blake is recovering well. As well as having regular eye tests every two years, his case demonstrates how important it is to get your eyes checked if you notice any changes. The earlier we can diagnose a problem, the better the chance of a successful outcome."