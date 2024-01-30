Prolific Ludlow shoplifter is jailed

Anthony Shingler of no fixed abode was handed the sentence at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday after pleading guilty to the offences.

The 38-year-old was given the CBO on 28 September 2023 with conditions not to enter a number of shops in Ludlow following previous shoplifting sprees in the town.

On January 26 and January 27 Shingler entered the Sainsbury's and One Stop shops in Ludlow where he stole over £200 of food, breaching the terms of his CBO.

He had previously been locked up for eight weeks in October for targetting the One Stop in Ludlow five times in early September and was handed the two year CBO after pleading guilty to those offences.

Following his latest conviction, Sergeant Jenni Price said: “Shingler has been blighting the shops in Ludlow for some time so I’m glad that justice was done yesterday.

“The impact shoplifting has on our communities shouldn’t be underestimated. It can affect retail prices, insurance premiums and damages local communities through fear of crime. The proceeds of these crimes also often end up being spent on illegal drugs, causing more suffering to individuals and the wider community.”