Happy birthday Peppa Pig! Shropshire venue gears up for special anniversary celebration

Families are invited to join the party to celebrate Peppa Pig's 20th anniversary at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on February 12 when an amazing 10 never-before-seen Peppa Pig episodes will be shown on the silver screen.

If you and the children need a good pig-me-up the Peppa Pig 20th Anniversary Cinema Party is, according to the marketing folks at the Assembly Rooms, "bound to get you and your little ones moving and grooving with Peppa in a whole new way."

The voice of Katy Perry will be featured as Ms Leopard and Orlando Bloom is Mr Raccoon, with five new songs and interactive entertainment shorts.

If cartoon pigs aren't your thing, the folks at Ludlow Assembly Rooms say they have something for everyone this February, whatever your interests.

The music lineup boasts an array of talented acts; from the bewitching strings of Scotland’s ‘chamber-folk’ quartet RANT, to the extraordinary partnership of Peter Knight (Steeleye Span) and John Spiers (Bellowhead).

Scotland’s ‘chamber-folk’ quartet RANT

Regular music events are held at Bill’s Kitchen in the form of its Jazz or Folk Café.

Warp and Weft will be playing at the February Folk Café, and Edward Gauden joining us at our Jazz Cafe.

If chamber music is more your style, the world renowned Brodsky Quartet will be once again performing in Ludlow, this time with the versatile British Pianist, Danny Driver.

Brodsky Quartet

Nature enthusiasts are in for a treat too, with a fascinating talk from Andrew Laurie, a Shropshire born Zoologist, about the Dippers of Altai. If you’re a wild swimmer, you may have seen these white-throated dippers on the Teme near Ludlow.

For more information on our February lineup and to secure tickets visit the venue's website or contact box office on 01584 878141.