Tennis-loving Harrison celebrates new bionic arm

Harrison Algar, from Culmington, near Ludlow, was born with a congenital limb difference, meaning that his left arm did not fully develop before he was born.

The seven-year-old was chosen for the ‘Big Hero 3 Campaign', which helps children receive their first bionic arm through The Open Bionics Foundation.

Harrison can look forward to continuing to play a host of sports, including tennis, having started lessons at Ludlow Castle Tennis Club with Linda McMahon, his coach, in July 2022.

Harrison’s mum, Sue, said: "Harrison was born missing his left hand and an underdeveloped forearm. We found out about his limb difference when he was born.

"The many scans I had during pregnancy failed to pick the limb difference up, so when he made his appearance it was a bit of a shock, but as his parents, Matt and I vowed then to never hold him back and always encourage him to try whatever he wanted.

"Tennis was one of those things and he has adapted amazingly. As he does with all things, he finds his own unique way.

"Linda helped him along the way to figure ways to gather the ball up, drop the ball with his ‘little’ arm, hold the ball on the racket above his head to serve, and generally play tennis like any fully abled child.

"He naturally is strong and has a mean backhand that hasn’t really been taught – he could just do it!

“He was recently given a fixed tennis-specific prosthetic from a charity called Koalaa, which is like a cup to hold the ball and enables him to throw the ball above his head and serve like a pro! Again, he is keen to learn this new skill finding his own unique ways to adapt.

"Tennis is helping Harrison in more ways than hitting a ball back and forth. His ability to think outside the box to problem solve is often tested, his balance has improved greatly, and his confidence has grown too. He’s not afraid to do things his way to make it work for him.”

Sue added: "Harrison was recently chosen to be part of 'The Big Hero 3 Campaign' by Open Bionics, which gave three children the chance to have their first bionic arm.

"When he tried out the arm last year, it was amazing to see his focus and exhilaration at being able to make a bionic hand move from his ‘little’ arm just by flexing it in certain directions.

"He and the two other children and families have had to raise £16,000 towards their new arm, having been kindly donated a large amount by some charitable foundations before starting our fundraising journeys.

"The bionic arm will help Harrison grow in confidence, try new things, and enhance some of what he already does so well. In his words, he can finally hold his toys with two hands like all the other children.”

Tennis is not Harrison’s only sporting love as he plays football for Ludlow Tigers and rugby for Clee Hill.

He also swims once a week and plays cricket during the summer.

Fiona Jones, the Tennis Shropshire chair, described Harrison as an inspirational boy and said she is delighted that he enjoys playing tennis so much.

She said: “Harrison is a great example of the fact that tennis is a sport for everyone and I hope that he will continue to play and enjoy himself.”