£30,000 could get you your own 'private country park' in lovely part of Shropshire

About two acres of land at Squirrel Lane, Ledwyche, near Ludlow, has come on the market with agents Cobb Amos, of Ludlow, and on the property websites Rightmove and Zoopla.

It is described as being a woodland setting with two acres of parkland style grounds with a natural lake - called Ledwych Pool - and a Victorian style kitchen garden.

Picture: Cobb Amos/Rightmove/Zoopla

The agents say this "wonderful, tranquil garden including a lake and natural woodland, gives you the feeling of owning your own country park, whilst having all the advantages of proximity to the vibrant town of Ludlow.

"The gardens are a wildlife haven with grassy pathways, leading through wildflowers and wooded areas to a bridge over a natural stream.

"The focal point is the lake known as Ledwyche Pool which was originally a mill pond."

Picture: Cobb Amos/Rightmove/Zoopla

It is also home to an "incredible variety of wildlife, including ducks, moorhens, frogs and dragonflies.

"There is a productive vegetable garden with raised beds, fruit cages, log stores and shed. Apples and pear trees form a small but productive orchard."

Picture: Cobb Amos/Rightmove/Zoopla

They add that the gardens must be viewed to appreciate the quality of lifestyle on offer.

For more details visit the Rightmove website or the Zoopla website.