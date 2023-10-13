Three arrests following Ludlow police operation

By Richard WilliamsLudlowPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Three people have been arrested by West Mercia Police following an operation in Ludlow this week.

Police in Ludlow made three arrests following an operation
Police in Ludlow made three arrests following an operation

The force said the arrests were made in relation to a number of crime reports they had received recently and followed a police operation carried out on Wednesday (October 11).

One male was arrested and charged for 11 shoplifting offences, while a male and female were arrested in connection to a number of residential burglaries.

PCSO Beth Francis from Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team said enquiries into the recent burglaries and shop thefts were "still on going" and she asked people "to remain vigilant".

She said: "The public are our eyes and ears, and no one knows better than the residents what is going on in a neighbourhood or community."

She added that is residents suspect someone is involved in crime, they you can pass on the information via the ‘Tell Us About’ section on the force's website: westmercia.police.uk

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News