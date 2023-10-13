Three arrests following Ludlow police operation

Police in Ludlow made three arrests following an operation

The force said the arrests were made in relation to a number of crime reports they had received recently and followed a police operation carried out on Wednesday (October 11).

One male was arrested and charged for 11 shoplifting offences, while a male and female were arrested in connection to a number of residential burglaries.

PCSO Beth Francis from Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team said enquiries into the recent burglaries and shop thefts were "still on going" and she asked people "to remain vigilant".

She said: "The public are our eyes and ears, and no one knows better than the residents what is going on in a neighbourhood or community."