Fundraiser starts to buy seven-year-old Shropshire boy a bionic arm

Harrison riding a bike

Harrison Agar, from Culmington, near Ludlow, was born with a congenital limb difference meaning that his left arm did not fully develop before birth.

Mum Sue said: "We have launched a fundraising campaign for him and two other children who have been chosen for ‘Big Hero 3’ which will enable three children to get their first bionic arm through Open Bionics.

"The hero arm will make a massive difference to him enabling him to try new things and help him along the way with every day tasks and his words are he can play with his toys with two big hands like other children."

The campaign is being held in association with The LimbBo Foundation to help three children get Hero Arms.

The bionic arm includes a hand which videos show Harrison remotely controlling. Harrison was featured in the Shropshire Star last year with a new adaptation which allows him to go surfing.

Open Bionics, The Worshipful company and The Glovers have all given £4,000 each towards the campaign so it is now down to the three families to raise £16,000 between them.

Sue said: "We are hoping to attract some other charity foundations that might give us a boost but also my husband is a firefighter in Solihull so his watch will be doing a car wash and then we are looking at a couple of other fundraising ideas."

Firefighter dad Matt Codd has arranged the car wash at Solihull Fire Station for Sunday September 3 from 10am-2pm which the family hopes will bring in some funds.

Harrison himself and his little sister Libby will be there helping wash cars. Harrison is no stranger to washing cars. About five years ago, just before his second birthday he and dad Matthew did a car wash at Foleshill Fire Station in Coventry to help raise money for Reach, another charity he is part of for children with upper limb difference.

Harrison with his dad washing a car about five years ago

Harrison is a pupil at Corvedale Primary School and has never been held back by his left arm.

He plays football for Ludlow Tigers, rugby for Clee Hill, has tennis lessons at Ludlow Castle Tennis Club and still swims at Teme Leisure in Ludlow.

His mum says he would "Love a Hero Arm so that he can pick up his toys with two hands!

"Harrison plans on having a toy sale to help him fundraise as part of the Big Hero 3.".

He likes all subjects at school has a particular liking for dinosaurs and wants to be a paleontologist, has been given the new prosthetic arm to keep.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/the-big-hero-3-2023