Ludlow shop is full of beans after winning top award

Pictured: Ian Evans & assistant manager Charlotte Chilton and team member Angeline Greaney collecting the award from Nigel Barden

Ludlow Broad Bean was awarded best small retailer in the midlands at Farm Shop & Deli Show at Birmingham’s NEC.

The judges' feedback was “Great community ethos clearly shown in increased support and sales growth. Great mental health program. Great staff discount.”

Ian Evans, who is the shop's 'chief bean' was accompanied by assistant manager Charlotte Chilton and newest team member Angeline Greaney to accept the award from food and drink champion and broadcaster Nigel Barden.

There was top praise for the shop which was pitted against many amazing businesses in the area.

It has been taken as a validation of the development and changes Ian has made to the business over the past seven years of ownership. These changes include redesigning the layout to be more user friendly for both staff and customers – it also includes more environmentally friendly fridges.

Revamping the stocking to become a proper delicatessen with a focus on great quality store cupboard staples, local producers – as the businesses supports a much wider team than those behind the counter - and promotion of all things Slow Food.

Ludlow as a town is recognised as a top slow food trailblazer.

Ian said: “When we took over Broad Bean it was always with the end goal of creating a great place to buy food and drink. The history of the shop had screamed out ‘proper delicatessen’ by that I mean the sort of exciting and enticing places that I remember being on High Streets during my childhood, places with an evocative smell, visually pleasing but not overwhelming. A place that inspires you to cook, bake and eat with friends and family, not just on special occasions but every day.

"We now have over 100 suppliers where, on the whole, we can hand select products from people and businesses with the same passion as us. This makes it so much easier to pass on that passion - with our own twist.

"This award is recognition of the hard work my team put in to serving a wonderful community that are very loyal to us. Thank you to all.”

For over ten years the prestigious Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards are renowned for supporting, and celebrating, local specialist retailers across 12 categories and nine regions.

In 2023, the awards focussed on recognising specialist retailers, particularly those who are playing an important role in supporting and developing their team.

Broad Bean has been a fixture of Ludlow’s Broad Street since 1977. The Evans Family took over in May 2016, and with Ian and Alice together with a good mix of new and retained staff set about evolving a relatively tired looking shop. Nearing their seventh anniversary the shop transformation is nearing completion and the custom base is still growing.