Shropshire independent school's 'fit as a fiddle' 75-year old driver makes 24 peaks fundraising pledge to help Ukrainian school children

Pete on one of his training walks

Pete Jackson, of Cleobury Mortimer, plans to climb 24 peaks in two days over the weekend of July 29 and 30 2023 in the Lake District.

He's doing it to raise £1,000 to augment the bursary fund currently benefitting Moor Park School's six Ukrainian pupils.

Pete said: "As one of Moor Park's drivers I can see the difference having the right equipment makes, and it would be good to see them smiling and having fun.

"The aim is to raise a minimum of £1,000 for our friends' children from Ukraine, to help with school equipment from clothing to footballs.

"These children have had the opportunity and help with their education but like a lot of things the cost of everything else that goes with it can be as much if not more."

The money will go to the Ludlow based Moor Park Charitable Trust and Pete has already raised over the half way mark to his target to help the independent co-ed day and boarding prep school.

A spokesman for the school said: "Pete Jackson, our fit-as-a-fiddle ‘Route-D’ Moor Park Bus Driver and all-round terrific chap, has pledged to climb 24 peaks in two days over the weekend of 29th & 30th July 2023 in the Lake District.

"He is taking on this not-insignificant feat with the aim of raising £1,000 to augment the bursary fund currently benefitting our six Ukrainian pupils.

"These pupils have already overcome a great many challenges in their young lives yet have thrown themselves into life at Moor Park with character and resilience.

"Your generosity will equip them with the additional paraphernalia of school life in order to fully enjoy all that Moor Park has to offer."

Pete has already begun training for his challenge with hills walks around the glorious Welsh, Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire countryside.