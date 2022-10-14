Row erupts over work compound on Ludlow's new town green

Councillor Tracey Huffer on the town green

They say the Sidney Road Green was registered only last month as a town green, a status which means fencing and buildings are not allowed to be put up.

Connexus says the the compound is enabling Connexus and its contractors to carry out work to around 70 homes on Sandpits Avenue as part of a £6.5million refurbishment.

Councillor Tracey Huffer said she was contacted by resident when the work compound appeared.

"They were asking what is going on and I discovered that contractors were digging a trench for an electricity cable across the green. Sidney Road Green has been declared a town green and no work can take place on the site, not even storage. Certainly not digging trenches."

Councillor Andy Boddington said: "The land now is a town green which means that it cannot be built on, developed or have any work which is incompatible with its status as being a public open space at all times. The refurbishment of Sandpits Avenue must go ahead but a different location needs to be found for the works compound."

Steve Agger, director of property at Connexus, said: “The project, at Sandpits Avenue, which is designed to make homes more energy efficient, has widespread public support and is part of a strategy to retrofit homes across the region with modern and green technologies.

“We are aware of some concerns around the location of the cabins and the status of the green and will be trying to work through these with local stakeholders.

"If a solution can’t be found, we will relocate the cabins to a site further away, but this will add costs to the project and mean improvements may take longer. “

In September Shropshire councillors voted for the registration of the land at Sidney Road and Charlton Rise as a town green, paving the way for it to be sold to Ludlow Town Council for just £1.