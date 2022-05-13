Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Greggs opens new branch in Ludlow town centre

By Dominic RobertsonLudlowPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The opening of a new Greggs store has created 12 new jobs in a county town.

King Street, Ludlow. Photo: Google
King Street, Ludlow. Photo: Google

The national bakery chain has opened the new shop on King Street in Ludlow.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Ludlow has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The Ludlow shop, which has indoor seating, will be open from 6am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday.

It will also be open from 8am to 6pm on Sunday.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Business
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News