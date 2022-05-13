Greggs opens new branch in Ludlow town centre

King Street, Ludlow. Photo: Google

The national bakery chain has opened the new shop on King Street in Ludlow.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Ludlow has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The Ludlow shop, which has indoor seating, will be open from 6am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday.