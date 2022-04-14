Ludlow charity seeks venue for new Community Fridge

The community fridge

Hands Together Ludlow is in the planning stages but needs a church, community centre or another venue to help it provide space.

"The challenge we have in Ludlow is to find a suitable site," said Hands Together's Di Garrini. "We really need somewhere in the town, with quite a good footfall and parking nearby."

The idea would be to have somewhere where people and organisations could come to drop off surplus food and members of the public can come to pick it up. It is not a waste recycling service but something that any member of the community to go to to pick up food.

It may include surplus food from restaurants, local businesses, supermarkets, allotments or donations from the public.

"It would not be a food bank and would be available to anyone to use. The idea is to stop waste food from going into landfill," said Ms Garrini.

There are more than 250 Community Fridges in the UK and due to economic circumstances and an increased focus on food waste, this number is increasing rapidly.

There are already community fridges in Telford and Shrewsbury and Ms Garrini believes one in Ludlow could really take off.

Community fridges can also provide a social space where people can get together to eat, connect and learn new skills, including cooking.

There will also be opportunities for people to volunteer their services.

"I think there is great potential in Ludlow for a community fridge to be really successful and help the town make the most of food," said Ms Garrini.