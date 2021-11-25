Inquest opened into death of pensioner found near level crossing

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

An inquest has been formally opened into the death of an 80-year-old woman whose body was spotted by a train driver near a south Shropshire level crossing.

Senior coroner John Ellery was told that Pamela Reece, from Temeside Estate, in Ludlow, had been reported missing before her death on November 13, 2021.

Mr Ellery, sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, was told that the driver of a passenger train reported seeing a body at Saltmoor Foot Crossing, near Steverton Road, Ludlow, to British Transport Police. The transport police concluded that her death was not suspicious. She had been identified by her fingerprints.

On hearing the evidence so far Mr Ellery decided to adjourn a full inquest to March 15, 2022.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News