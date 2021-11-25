Inquest opened into death of pensioner found near level crossing

Senior coroner John Ellery was told that Pamela Reece, from Temeside Estate, in Ludlow, had been reported missing before her death on November 13, 2021.

Mr Ellery, sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, was told that the driver of a passenger train reported seeing a body at Saltmoor Foot Crossing, near Steverton Road, Ludlow, to British Transport Police. The transport police concluded that her death was not suspicious. She had been identified by her fingerprints.