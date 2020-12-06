Ludlow Flood Forum relaunches after devastation earlier this year

Flooding in Ludlow, near Corve Street, back in February

Following the floods which devastated some Ludlow homes in February, the Ludlow Flood Forum has been relaunched with the aim of preventing future flooding in the town.

Sarah Dixon, whose home in Corve Street was badly flooded on February 16, said: “Ludlow’s original flood forum was once a vibrant and active group. Now is the time to revive and relaunch this group and for it to be formally re-affiliated with the National Flood Forum.

“Working together as Ludlow Flood Forum will give us the status of an active, official working group, gaining the status and recognition that we need to work alongside Government agencies, local councils, the highways authority and the water company, Severn Trent.”

Ludlow has already been identified as being in need of a water management study through the ‘Accelerated Study Project scheme’ which was brought into place by the Government after the floods in February, which impacted other Shropshire towns including Ironbridge and Shrewsbury.

Support

The study is duty-bound to incorporate relevant Government bodies, local flood forums and voluntary agencies undertaking work that impacts flooding.

The group wants Ludlow residents to engage and get involved with the future efforts.

“The best way for us residents to engage and support the work is for an action plan to be developed, which will enable us to drive the study from the town’s perspective,” said Sarah.

“We have already started to develop a draft action plan. After the February 2020 flood, Corve Street residents were invited to a meeting in The Unicorn to discuss what had happened and any concerns that residents may have.

"As a result, a list of concerns was compiled to form the beginning of our action plan. We now need to develop these concerns to encompass the whole of the town and formalise the action plan. This is crucially important in preventing future flooding."