Menu

Advertising

Delays after milk spills across Shropshire road in lorry accident

By Rob Smith | Ludlow | News | Published:

Milk was spilled across a road today after a lorry driver lost control on a major road in Shropshire.

The lorry got into difficulty on the A49's junction with the A456 in Woofferton, in the south of the county, at about 6am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines to the scene from Ludlow. The Environment Agency also attended

Milk spilled from containers in the lorry but firefighters and the Environment Agency crews were able to stop it reaching a nearby body of water.

Motorists were delayed while the mess was cleared up.

Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News