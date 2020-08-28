Delays after milk spills across Shropshire road in lorry accident

The lorry got into difficulty on the A49's junction with the A456 in Woofferton, in the south of the county, at about 6am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines to the scene from Ludlow. The Environment Agency also attended

Milk spilled from containers in the lorry but firefighters and the Environment Agency crews were able to stop it reaching a nearby body of water.

Motorists were delayed while the mess was cleared up.