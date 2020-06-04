Ludlow tea room offering takeaways

The Feathers Hotel tea room is once again able to offer a range of food and drinks to locals and visitors to the town.

Comprehensive social distancing measures have been put in place to provide a safe environment and protection to guests and colleagues.

Crest Hotels purchased The Feathers Hotel Ludlow in December 2018.

The firm has now completed its £2.5million aesthetic makeover to reposition the now 42-bedroom property. The team is keen to welcome guests to the hotel and Ludlow soon.

The tea room is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.