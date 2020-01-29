Road restrictions plan to ease parking problems in Ludlow rejected

In a heated debate, Ludlow Town Council narrowly voted to throw out Shropshire Council's proposals for a traffic regulation order in a bid to end inconsiderate parking.

One councillor walked away from the discussion while another branded the decision a disgrace.

Shropshire Council officers Kevin Aitken and Shaun Sutton told members the plans came as a result of years of complaints over vehicles parking on the Market Square and Events Square, in front of the castle.

While the roads around the two squares are owned by Shropshire Council and have double yellow lines painted around them, motorists have wised up to the fact that the squares themselves are private land and therefore no tickets can be issued for parking on them.

The solution Shropshire Council proposed was to create a pedestrianised zone encompassing Events Square, Market Square, Post Office Square, Harp Lane and Church Street.

Vehicles would be allowed for access, and for loading except between 10am and 2pm, and the road would be one-way from east to west down Harp Lane, Church Street and Post Office Square.

Mr Aitken and Mr Sutton explained the loading ban was an attempt to prevent blue badge holders from parking on the affected roads, which they would legally be allowed to do otherwise.

Tish Dockerty, representing Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, told the meeting traders were widely supportive of the proposals.

She said the loading restrictions would "reduce the number of unsightly vans and lorries during high-volume pedestrian periods".

'Nuts'

Despite this, six councillors voted for a proposal by Councillor Glenn Ginger to reject the scheme in its entirety, while four voted against.

Councillor Ginger said: "Ludlow has got 11,000 people and we survive in having all these myriads of independent traders. We can't tell them they can't operate between 10am and 2pm.

"I completely agree we need to get the traffic off the three squares, but the one-way system is nuts.

"This is not the right scheme to facilitate what Ludlow Town Council wanted for that area.

"The proposal comes in as a whole and it has got to be rejected as a whole."

Councillor Colin Sheward left the table after saying he could not be part of the discussion any longer.

Councillor Viv Parry said rejecting the proposals was a "disgrace".

She proposed another meeting with Shropshire Council officers to discuss a way forward, and this was agreed.

Other concerns were raised over the size of signs associated with any traffic order, which Councillor Andy Boddington said would be out of keeping the historical town centre. Mr Aitken and Mr Sutton said special permission could be sought to have smaller signs more suited to the conservation area.

Later in the meeting, councillors also voted to explore the possibility of using physical barriers like bollards and chains to stop parking on the three squares.