Derelict chapel catches fire in Ludlow

By Mat Growcott | Ludlow | News | Published:

There was a fire in a disused chapel in Ludlow.

Two fire crews were sent to Chapel Works in Old Street this morning.

Crews were sent to Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow, and used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. They also used positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera.

They arrived at the chapel at about 6.40am and had put out the blaze by 7.25am.

Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News
