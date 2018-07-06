Advertising
Car rolls onto roof in south Shropshire
Two causalities were treated by paramedics after the car they were travelling in rolled onto its roof in south Shropshire tonight.
Firefighters were also called to the crash in Lindridge, near Tenbury Wells, at just after 8.30pm.
Nobody was trapped in the vehicle, which ended up in a field.
Two people who had been travelling in the vehicle were treated by paramedics at the scene.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
