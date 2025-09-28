Officers remain on scene as murder investigation continues near Leominster

Emergency services attended the address on Apple Tree Close in Bromyard, a town located between Worcester and Leominster, at around 6am on Saturday morning (September 27).

A 61-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

West Mercia Police officers have confirmed officers are still in the area as the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends who are coming to terms with this tragic event in which a woman has sadly lost her life.

“An incident such as this brings huge concern to the local community and I would like to offer our reassurance that there is no wider threat to members of the public.

“Please do not be alarmed to see officers at the property as they will remain at the scene to support our investigation”.