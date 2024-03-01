Driver who took to motorway with cannabis in his system handed a year-long ban

Frederick Sheehan, aged 55, of Waterworks Lane, Leominster, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on the M5 between junction four and Frankley Services on Wednesday August 23, 2023, with cannabis in his blood.

Worcester Magistrates Court, sitting on Tuesday February 27, this year, heard from prosecutor Lauren Millichip that Sheehan had a cannabis level of 2.2 in his blood when the limit is 2.