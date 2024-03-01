Driver who took to motorway with cannabis in his system handed a year-long ban
A drug driver who took to a motorway with more than the legal limit of cannabis in his system has received a year-long ban.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Frederick Sheehan, aged 55, of Waterworks Lane, Leominster, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on the M5 between junction four and Frankley Services on Wednesday August 23, 2023, with cannabis in his blood.
Worcester Magistrates Court, sitting on Tuesday February 27, this year, heard from prosecutor Lauren Millichip that Sheehan had a cannabis level of 2.2 in his blood when the limit is 2.