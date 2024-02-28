Teenage motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash

West Mercia Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A44 at Monkland, in Leominster, Herefordshire, on Tuesday.

Police say the collision happened at around 9.50am and involved a motorcyclist, a white Ford Transit van and a grey Audi A6.

The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, say police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact PC Fiona Loftus by emailing fiona.loftus@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07977235657 quoting incident 90i of Tuesday 27 February.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the charity's website.