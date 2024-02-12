Rush hour commuters warned of road closure following crash
Commuters on their way home on Monday were warned that a section of the A49 was closed following a collision.
Published
Last updated
West Mercia Police said around 3.15pm that the accident in Hope under Dinmore, south of Leominster, near to the junction with the A417 would likely see the road closed for several hours.
Police were urging motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
The Shropshire Star contacted West Mercia Police for further details.