Points and big court bill after 2020 no-insurance driving case is proved in man's absence

Newport (South Wales) Magistrates' Court was told that Gwent Police had stopped Ian Pipe, of Sunningdale, Leominster, in Alexandra Road, Newport, on January 9, 2020.

Pipe was charged with driving a Volkswagen without insurance.

On Thursday the court decided to deal with the matter in Pipe's absence.

They handed down a fine of £660, and a court bill of £264 for a victims' surcharge and prosecution costs of £90 on top of endorsing his licence with six points.

Pipe has been ordered to pay the total of £1,014 that he owes the court by February 22 this year.