Drink driver gets lengthy road ban and told to go on alcohol treatment course

Guy Hemmington, who lives at a campsite near Barons Cross Inn, Leominster, was found to have 122 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath when he drove a blue Vauxhall Astra near the Chequers pub, Leominster on November 25, 2023.

Hemmington, represented by Rajesh Bassi, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Magistrates took Hemmington's guilty plea into account when they handed down a 12-month community order.

On top of the three year obligatory driving disqualification, Hemmington was ordered to go onto six months of alcohol treatment with Turning Point and carry out a maximum of 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

Magistrates also fined him £35 after taking his guilty plea into account and ordered him to pay £30 prosecution costs and a £114 victims surcharge.

Hemmington also admitted to failing to surrender at Hereford Magistrates Court on January 24 after being released on police bail at Hereford Police Station on November 25. Magistrates did not impose a separate penalty for that offence.