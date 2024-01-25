Three points and court bill for driver snapped by speed gun speeding at 38 in a 30mph zone

Justin Mark Lewis, aged 52 and of Ryelands Road, Leominster, was snapped by a manned Dyfed-Powys Police laser at 3.01pm on July 3 last year while he was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A489 at Churchstoke, in Powys.

Lewis admitted speeding under the single justice procedure, Llanelli Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

The speed limit was signified by street lighting placed at less than 200-yard intervals.

The court heard that Lewis's guilty plea was taken into account by magistrates who endorsed his driving record with three points.

Lewis, who was not in court at the time, must also pay a fine of £100, a victim surcharge of £40 and prosecution costs of £90.