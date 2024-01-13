Speeding on a bypass lands woman with three points and a fine

The speed limit on the A40 Brecon Bypass is 70mph and Catherine Helen Lesley Evans admitted under the single justice procedure to breaking the limit in a Ford Grand C-Max on February 12, 2023.

She was caught by a manned laser equipment at 1.21pm, Llanelli Magistrates Court was told when it sat on Thursday.

Evans, aged 39, from Westcroft in Leominster was not in court when the magistrates had her driving record endorsed with three points, fined her £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and prosecution costs of £90.