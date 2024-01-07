Speeding at 14mph over limit gets woman four points and a £230 court bill

Alice Stephens, aged 51, from Bircher, Leominster, was recorded driving in a Land Rover Discovery by manned laser equipment in Joe Deakins Road, Presteigne, Powys, at 6.35pm on May 31, 2023.

The speed limit was signified by street lighting placed at less than 200 yard intervals.

Carmarthenshire Magistrates' Court, in Llanelli, was told that the offence was proved by the single justice procedure on January 2, 2024.

The court recorded that as the police were not in time to offer a fixed penalty the fine should be £100. Stephens, who was not in court at the time, will have her driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

She was also ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40 and prosecution costs of £90 giving a balance to pay of £230.