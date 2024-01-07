Man ordered to pay compensation after damaging back seat of a bus

Stephen Liles, of John Abel Close, Leominster, pleaded guilty to criminally damaging the rear passenger seat of a Lugg Valley Travel vehicle in Dinmore on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Hereford Magistrates Court, sitting on January 4, this year heard that the damage needed extensive cleaning and caused the company to lose a day's revenue.

Liles also admitted causing a named person harassment, alarm or distress, by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on the same day.

The court has ordered that Liles pay £100 compensation to the named person.

Liles has also been ordered to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a victims surcharge to the court.