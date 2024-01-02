Dead dog found near children's play park in 'heartbreaking' discovery on New Years Eve

A member of the public found the body of a young dog in a grassy area amongst leaves on Ridgemoor Road, Leominster, on December 31.

The dog was discovered between a children's play area and a footpath along the River Lugg, directly behind a housing estate.

RSPCA inspector Claire Davey retrieved the dog the following day on January 1 and is now making enquiries to try and find out what happened.

She said: “The body was a male red/tan dog, possibly a chihuahua or terrier cross, and is believed to be an older puppy/young adult. He had no microchip and had a brown plastic collar with no tag.

“The finder said there was also a blanket found near the body, but this was not there when I attended. It appears that the dog either died elsewhere and was placed there, or that it curled up and passed away in the pile of leaves.”

A picture, which the Shropshire Star has chosen not to publish, shows the body of the small, tan-coloured dog amongst leaves in the park.

The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

“It is heartbreaking to think what has happened to this dog, but at the moment we don’t know how he died, but due to the body being left where it was, it is suspicious,” said Claire.

Those who may be able to help with enquiries are asked to call 0300 123 8018.

The incident comes at a time when animal neglect and abandonment are at a three-year high.