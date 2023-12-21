Viking treasure hoard found near Shropshire to be loaned to world-famous museum

The Herefordshire Hoard is set to join the displays at JORVIK Viking Centre, in York, in February.

The unique collection of coins and jewellery will take pride of place in one of the central display cabinets within the world-famous museum.

One of the gold artefacts which made up the Herefordshire Hoard.

The Herefordshire Hoard, which has been loaned to York Archaeology, comprises 29 silver coins, one silver ingot, a beast's head gold bracelet, a rock crystal pendant and a gold ring.

It would have been buried around AD 878, and represents the first evidence of the Great Viking Army in Herefordshire.

The hoard was discovered by two metal detectorists in a field at Eye near Leominster in 2015.

They did not declare the find as treasure and were sentenced to a total of more than 18 years, following an investigation carried out by West Mercia Police.

Christine McDonnell, head of collections for York Archaeology said: "We are incredibly grateful to be able to share this with visitors to JORVIK Viking Centre.

"We will never know why these precious objects were buried – perhaps as a way of keeping them ‘safe’ as the owner went off to battle – but they reveal new information about politics in the south in the late 9th century.

"Some of the coins demonstrate an alliance between the kingdoms of Mercia and Wessex at a time when the unification of England was taking shape."

Damian Etheraads, Herefordshire Council’s museum and art gallery lead said: "The Herefordshire Hoard is an amazing collections of objects which throw light on a little known but significant episode in English history.

"Loaning objects like the Hoard to other museums is an important way of raising the profile of Herefordshire and encourage people to take a new look at the area.

"We are looking forward to developing new partnerships and loaning more of our amazing collections over the coming years as we redevelop Hereford Museum and Art Gallery.

"We are grateful to our supporters and funders the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Art Fund, Garfield Weston Foundation, the Headley Trust, Herefordshire Museum Service Support Group and individual givers who made it possible to acquire the Hoard as well as to the JORVICK Viking Centre for sharing its story."

There will be an opportunity for people see the Hoard in January 2024 before it goes on loan.

Select objects will be on display in the Temporary Library at the Museum Resource and Learning Centre, Friars Street, Hereford between January 9 and 17 during opening hours. There is no need to book.