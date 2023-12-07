Magistrates ramp up sentence on man who shows "wilful non-compliance with community orders"

Daniel Warner, aged 37, of Ryelands Street, Leominster, had been handed a community order after he had been convicted on May 8, 2019 of attempting to enter a property in Kingsland as a trespasser on November 21, 2018 with intent to steal.

Hereford Magistrates Court, sitting on Tuesday November 28, 2023, heard Warner admit breaching probation requirements on June 17 and 24 this year by failing to turn up at appointments. The court had made the community order on February 7 this year.

The magistrates revoked the community order and re-sentenced Warner for the original offence.

They committed him to prison for 26 weeks but suspended it for 18 months.

Magistrates gave their reason for custody as breaching two previous orders made in relation to the same offence, he has shown a "wilful non-compliance with community orders."

Warner was told that if he offends again he will face an overall jail sentence of 26 weeks.