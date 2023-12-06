Princess of Wales designates Leominster Priory as one of only 12 churches in the UK to host a Together at Christmas Community Carol Service

The Hereford Dioscese announced the news of the honour on Wednesday (6).

Herefordshire’s Lord-Lieutenant Edward Harley CBE and Reverend Guy Cole will be hosting the service at 6pm tomorrow.

As only 12 churches in the UK have been selected by the Royal Foundation to host these special events, it is a great honour that Leominster Priory is one.

The congregation will be largely made up of young people from North Herefordshire, including Earl Mortimer College and primary school feeders, Westfield Special School, the cadets and local charity Family Place Foundation.

A spokesperson for the Dioscese says the The Priory’s Director of Music, Hilary Norris, has been pivotal to the service, orchestrating the schools, perfecting the carols and encouraging participation.

The Priory is expecting to be bursting at the seams and hosting over 300 young pupils and their families.

The service will also be attended by Robert Robinson, the High Sheriff of Herefordshire; Roger Phillips, the Chairman of the County Council and Alan Williams, the Mayor of Leominster.

These special Community Carol services across the UK have been designated by The Princess of Wales as a moment to support the youngest members of our society, celebrate the importance of early childhood and to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and their families in communities across the UK.

Her Royal Highness and the Royal Foundation launched the Shaping Us Campaign in January as the cornerstone of an awareness-raising drive to increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child’s life.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Edward Harley said: “Herefordshire is privileged to have been offered this opportunity to be part of the Shaping Us campaign and putting on a service at one of our most beautiful churches.

"Celebrating our very young people and representing their community in our service on the December 7 will help kick off our 2023 Herefordshire Christmas celebrations in a festive and youthful style. I’m also looking forward to tasting one of the delicious mince pies that Earl Mortimer College are making for the event!”

The other places to host the special community services are in Sheffield, Hartlepool, Bristol, Rutland, Essex, Oxfordshire, Chester Zoo, Newport Cathedral, Wales, Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Dunfermline Abbey, Fife, and Bangor, Wales.