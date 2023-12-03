Seven tonnes of toilet paper go up in flames in A49 incident

Fire crews from Leominster and Kingland were scrambled to the A49 north of Leominster at 8.30am on Saturday to reports of a large goods vehicle fire.

The driver had managed to get his lorry into a lay-by which has now been closed off for 48 hours as recovery and clean-up takes place.

The scene of the lorry fire. Photo: Leominster Fire Station.

A spokesperson for Leominster Fire Station said: "Just before 08.30 this morning, two crews manning a pump and the water carrier from Leominster (assisted by a crew from Kingsland fire station) were turned out to a large goods vehicle that had caught fire on the A49 going north out of Leominster.

"Thankfully, the lorry driver managed to get his load containing 7 tonnes of toilet paper off the carriageway into a lay-by."

The scene of the lorry fire. Photo: Leominster Fire Station.

Crews tackled the blaze, with the freezing conditions proving challenging. The Environment Agency and National Highways were also in attendance, to assist with the fuel, oil and water run-off.