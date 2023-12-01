Students and staff mark life of late headteacher with 'great poise and dignity'

David Bicker-Caarten had been the headteacher of Lucton School, near Leominster, since 2011 and the school announced his death in October.

The school says the children and the staff marked the occasion with "great poise and dignity" at an event on November 24.

A school spokesman said: "The Lucton School community joined together to celebrate the life of headmaster David Bicker-Caarten.

"The children and staff marked the occasion with great poise and dignity - sharing readings, poems, hymns and memories to treasure."

Following Mr Bicker-Caarten's death the school said: "Words will never be enough to express the loss and heartbreak of the passing of our beloved headteacher, Mr David Bicker-Caarten.

“David loved Lucton, and was immensely proud of all students and staff. During his time as headmaster, he founded a refined ethos of kindness, honesty and hard work. Let’s make him proud.”

Lucton is a boarding and day school for girls and boys aged six months to 18 years.

Mr Bicker-Caarten had joined Lucton in January 2011 as the first head of Lucton Prep School, having relocated from eight years in the Persian Gulf where he was a Head of Year 5, and Headmaster of Seashell School in Oman.

He had an MBA in Education from Leicester University as well as a PGCE and a degree in Economic History from UEA.

He went into teaching from being an activities instructor in an adventure centre and a teacher in Turkey for three months. He had a previous career in journalism and managed a ski shop in Guildford.