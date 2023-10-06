Motorcylist 'seriously injured' in mid Wales crash - police appeal

Dyfed Powys Police is appealing for information about the crash on the B4362 between Presteigne and Combe at around 2.10pm on Wednesday, October 4.

Officers say the crash involved a blue Suzuki motorbike, a silver Ford Transit van and a white Renault Megane, with the motorbike rider sustaining serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: "It is believed the Ford and Renault were travelling eastbound towards Leominster, with the motorbike going in the opposite direction. The bike came into conflict with the van, then collided with the car."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation or anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.