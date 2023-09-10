Forensics experts investigate after 'unexplained' death of man in his 70

Forensic experts have been examining the site in Hereford on Sunday.

Police say that the alarm was raised on Saturday.

Sadly, the man aged in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “I know that seeing a lot of police officers can seem alarming, but I would like to thank the residents in this area for their patience whilst we carry out investigations."

Anybody with any information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 01432 347155