Forensics experts investigate after 'unexplained' death of man in his 70

By Sue AustinLeominsterPublished: Last Updated:

Police are investigating after the body of a man in his 70s was discovered.

Forensic experts have been examining the site in Hereford on Sunday.

Police say that the alarm was raised on Saturday.

Sadly, the man aged in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “I know that seeing a lot of police officers can seem alarming, but I would like to thank the residents in this area for their patience whilst we carry out investigations."

Anybody with any information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 01432 347155

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Leominster
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News