Picture: Herefordshire & Worcestershire Fire & Rescue Service

The blaze at the factory formerly known as ‘Sun Valley’, in Hereford, 30 years ago tragically saw the deaths of David Morris and John Davies.

John Davies, aged 34, was a retained firefighter from Leominster but, as he worked in Hereford, would often attend emergencies in the city.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old David Morris was a full-time firefighter with 11 years’ service when he responded to the fire which started in a unit for defrosting meat.

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service plans to commemorate the anniversary on Wednesday (September 60 with parades and the placing of a wreath at the memorial plaque.

At its height, 130 firefighters using 23 pumping appliances were at the scene of the fire. David Morris and John Davies never made it out of the factory.

Insulation panels in the factory ceiling meant smoke and flames travelled unnoticed through the roof space, setting fire to ceilings which collapsed.

On Wednesday at 11:44am, exactly 30 years on from the time of the call about the fire, Hereford Fire Station crews will be holding a parade at the St Owen Street fire station.

Then, at the Lady Arbour Gardens at Hereford Cathedral at 3pm, dignitaries including the mayors of Leominster and Hereford, the chairman and vice-chairman of Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority and the Chief Fire Officer will attend a memorial parade when a wreath will be placed at the memorial plaque.