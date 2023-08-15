Police seek witnesses to crash involving van and bike that left motorcyclist in 'serious condition'

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash that left a motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries.

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after the collision on the A49
The man was airlifted to hospital after a collision on the A49 in Leominster near the south Shropshire border on Monday.

It happened in Hope-under-Dinmore near Queenswood Country Park at around 4.20pm.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after his black Honda motorbike and a white Renault Kangoo van collided. He remains at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in a serious condition.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "The driver of the van was suffering from shock and attended A&E, the motorcyclist was airlifted to the QE hospital in Birmingham and remains in a serious condition.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the collision or may have dash-cam footage of the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Prosser by email nicholas.prosser@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by calling 07773 054723.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

