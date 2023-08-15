Car driver seriously injured in collision with lorry airlifted to hospital

A man suffered life threatening injuries following a collision involving a car and a lorry in Herefordshire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 6.27pm to a collision involving a car and lorry on the A480 in Norton Canon, Hereford and sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer, two BASICS emergency doctors and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found two patients who were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene.

“A man who was the driver of the car had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, by air ambulance for further treatment.

“The driver of the lorry was assessed and did not require further treatmen receiving self care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

