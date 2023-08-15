Car driver seriously injured in collision with lorry airlifted to hospital

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 6.27pm to a collision involving a car and lorry on the A480 in Norton Canon, Hereford and sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer, two BASICS emergency doctors and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found two patients who were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene.

“A man who was the driver of the car had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, by air ambulance for further treatment.