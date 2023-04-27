Police appeal after teenager from Shropshire border goes missing

Reuben Higgins

Police are appealing for help in finding 16-year-old Reuben Higgins from Leominster.

He was reported missing on Saturday.

It is believed he could be in Birmingham.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "He is described as a 5’8” – 5’10” tall, mixed race with brown afro hair. However, it’s believed his hair is now shorter and possibly shaved. He was last seen wearing a grey Hoodrich Tracksuit, top and bottom, with white Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 999 immediately.