Police appeal after teenager from Shropshire border goes missing

By Sue AustinLeominsterPublished: Last Updated:

A teenager from the Shropshire border has been reported missing.

Reuben Higgins
Police are appealing for help in finding 16-year-old Reuben Higgins from Leominster.

He was reported missing on Saturday.

It is believed he could be in Birmingham.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "He is described as a 5’8” – 5’10” tall, mixed race with brown afro hair. However, it’s believed his hair is now shorter and possibly shaved. He was last seen wearing a grey Hoodrich Tracksuit, top and bottom, with white Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 999 immediately.

Leominster
South Shropshire
