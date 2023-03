National Grid said the incident was caused by a fault on the overhead network and they were alerted to it at 10.51am on Thursday.

It affected a mainly rural area between Tenbury Wells and Leominster centred on the Bockleton area.

A spokesman for National Grid said: "The incident was raised at 10.51am this morning affecting 276 properties. We successfully restored all supplies in the area by 5.25pm this evening.